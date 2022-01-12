Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Arjuna Capital’s 4th Largest Position

Arjuna Capital boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,083 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 4.1% of Arjuna Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,179.32.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total value of $2,516,734.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,314 shares of company stock worth $292,824,570. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,307.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3,450.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,432.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,881.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The company has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 64.70, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $12.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

