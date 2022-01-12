Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by IPG Investment Advisors LLC

IPG Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,705 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 5.9% of IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $18,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 5.6% in the third quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 756 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 19.4% in the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 35.3% in the second quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,603,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2.6% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,937,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 12.0% in the second quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 428 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,179.32.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 86,314 shares of company stock worth $292,824,570 in the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,307.24 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,881.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3,450.49 and its 200-day moving average is $3,432.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.70, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $12.37 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

