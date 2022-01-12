American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 304,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.17% of American Water Works worth $51,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works during the third quarter worth $51,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works during the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in American Water Works by 90,933.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 10,912 shares during the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America downgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group downgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on American Water Works from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.67.

AWK stock opened at $168.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a PE ratio of 40.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.31. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.01 and a 12-month high of $189.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $176.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.26.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.38%.

In other news, COO Cheryl Norton sold 2,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.47, for a total transaction of $504,103.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Walter Lynch sold 24,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total value of $4,269,080.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,559 shares of company stock worth $6,506,950. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.