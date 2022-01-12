Analyzing Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) & Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI)

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) and Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Syneos Health and Absci, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Syneos Health 0 1 6 0 2.86 Absci 1 3 2 0 2.17

Syneos Health currently has a consensus target price of $105.86, suggesting a potential upside of 13.37%. Absci has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 259.12%. Given Absci’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Absci is more favorable than Syneos Health.

Profitability

This table compares Syneos Health and Absci’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Syneos Health 5.04% 11.71% 4.73% Absci -1,332.67% -258.68% -19.27%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Syneos Health and Absci’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Syneos Health $4.42 billion 2.19 $192.79 million $2.39 39.07 Absci $4.78 million 140.24 -$14.35 million N/A N/A

Syneos Health has higher revenue and earnings than Absci.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.9% of Syneos Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.3% of Absci shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Syneos Health shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Syneos Health beats Absci on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc. provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercialization services, including outsourced field selling solutions, medication adherence, communications, and consulting services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

About Absci

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process. Absci Corporation is based in VANCOUVER, Wash.

