Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 22.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,764 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Anthem were worth $43,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ANTM. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Anthem by 63.7% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Anthem by 6.7% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Anthem by 2.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,266,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its stake in Anthem by 5.5% during the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 11,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Anthem by 5.8% during the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $501,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ANTM traded up $14.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $452.56. 1,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,146,033. The stock has a market cap of $109.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $433.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $402.71. Anthem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $286.04 and a 1 year high of $470.02.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $35.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 4.12%. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.29%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Anthem from $445.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Anthem from $425.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Anthem in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 price objective for the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $485.29.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.