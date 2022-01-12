AppCoins Reaches Market Cap of $1.81 Million (APPC)

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded 16.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. AppCoins has a total market capitalization of $1.81 million and $748,270.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, AppCoins has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One AppCoins coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005388 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00059859 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006632 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

AppCoins Coin Profile

AppCoins (CRYPTO:APPC) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 243,981,397 coins and its circulating supply is 243,981,395 coins. The official website for AppCoins is appcoins.io . AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “AppCoins is a cryptocurrency for app stores that gives users new app purchasing power, unleashes monetization potential for developers and increases app safety.This project provides developers a transparent and efficient way to monetise their apps and build a reputation across app stores; provides users a trusted environment with new purchasing possibilities and incentives to discover apps; and creates an app economy with a new universal language that ensures trust, transparency, and openness.”

Buying and Selling AppCoins

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AppCoins should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AppCoins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

