Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) Shares Down 0.9%

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.14 and last traded at $2.18. 368,850 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 3,995,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied UV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

The company has a market capitalization of $27.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of -0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.34 and its 200-day moving average is $6.25.

Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.55 million for the quarter. Applied UV had a negative net margin of 71.32% and a negative return on equity of 37.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Applied UV, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Max Munn acquired 10,000 shares of Applied UV stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.01 per share, for a total transaction of $50,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 57.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Applied UV by 884.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Applied UV in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied UV in the second quarter worth approximately $144,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied UV by 12.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied UV by 32.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 8,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

About Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI)

Applied UV, Inc designs, develops, and markets air purification and infection control products in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial, municipal, and residential markets in the United States. The company offers solutions and products in air purification under the Airocide brand and label and disinfection of hard surfaces under the Lumicide brand.

