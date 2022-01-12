Aquis Exchange (LON:AQX) Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of Aquis Exchange PLC (LON:AQX) traded down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 610 ($8.28) and last traded at GBX 610 ($8.28). 2,557 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 2,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 620 ($8.42).

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.54) price objective on shares of Aquis Exchange in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 637.81. The firm has a market cap of £170.53 million and a PE ratio of 95.31.

In other Aquis Exchange news, insider Alasdair Frederick Seton Haynes purchased 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 655 ($8.89) per share, for a total transaction of £8,999.70 ($12,216.23).

Aquis Exchange Company Profile (LON:AQX)

Aquis Exchange PLC operates as a multilateral trading facility in Europe. It also develops and provides exchange and regulatory technology. The company offers a trading platform, a cash equities trading venue with a subscription-based pricing model based on electronic messaging traffic; and access for clients to trade in approximately 1,500 stocks and ETFs across 14 European markets, as well as licences its exchange related technology to various international financial services clients across various asset classes.

