ARMOR Price Tops $0.0487 on Exchanges (ARMOR)

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 12th. In the last week, ARMOR has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar. One ARMOR coin can currently be bought for $0.0487 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular exchanges. ARMOR has a market capitalization of $8.54 million and $73,020.00 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00062215 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.13 or 0.00080309 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,354.50 or 0.07667996 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,715.25 or 0.99927857 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00069210 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00007306 BTC.

ARMOR Profile

ARMOR’s launch date was January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 175,417,559 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

Buying and Selling ARMOR

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARMOR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ARMOR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

