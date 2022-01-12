Atlas Protocol (ATP) Achieves Market Cap of $1.31 Million

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded up 12.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 12th. One Atlas Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Atlas Protocol has a market cap of $1.31 million and $518,184.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Atlas Protocol has traded down 17.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002288 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00061834 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.97 or 0.00079977 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,319.36 or 0.07590502 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,906.04 or 1.00401681 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.21 or 0.00069076 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00007122 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Profile

Atlas Protocol launched on November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 coins. The official website for Atlas Protocol is atlasp.io . Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Atlas Protocol is medium.com/@atlasp

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

Atlas Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atlas Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atlas Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

