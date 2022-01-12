Avance Gas (OTCMKTS:AVACF) Trading 5.7% Higher

Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF) shares traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.05 and last traded at $4.05. 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.83.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets lowered Avance Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a 41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.37.

Avance Gas Holding Ltd. engages in the operation and transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It also owns and operates a fleet consisting of the following gas carriers: Avance, Iris Glory, Thetis Glory, Venus Glory, Providence, and Promise. The company was founded by Christian Styrman Andersen in September 2007 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

