Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX) Price Target Cut to $25.00

Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX) had its price target dropped by analysts at Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 93.35% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AVDX. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Avant Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Avant Diagnostics in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Avant Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Avant Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Avant Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.20.

OTCMKTS AVDX opened at $12.93 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.21. Avant Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $27.43.

Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $65.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.55 million. The firm’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Avant Diagnostics Company Profile

Avant Diagnostics, Inc, a commercial-stage molecular data-generating company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary data-generating assays that provide information for physicians and patients in the areas of cancers. It owns license and distribution right for OvaDx, a noninvasive proteomics diagnostic screening test for the early detection of ovarian cancer.

