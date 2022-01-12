Avante Logixx (CVE:XX) Trading Down 2.9%

Avante Logixx Inc. (CVE:XX)’s stock price dropped 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.35 and last traded at C$1.36. Approximately 13,304 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 125% from the average daily volume of 5,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.40.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.99. The stock has a market cap of C$28.82 million and a PE ratio of -7.23.

Avante Logixx (CVE:XX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$22.60 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avante Logixx Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Avante Logixx Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides security services to residential, commercial, and enterprise clients. The company offers physical protection services, including guarding, patrol and rapid response, intelligent perimeter protection, secure transport, and international security travel advisory and transport services.

