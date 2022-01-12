Avesoro Resources (LON:ASO) Shares Down 59.8%

Avesoro Resources Inc (LON:ASO)’s share price was down 59.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 38.36 ($0.52) and last traded at GBX 40.04 ($0.54). Approximately 3,762,094 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3,761,994% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 99.50 ($1.35).

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 54.85 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 48.44. The stock has a market capitalization of £32.66 million and a PE ratio of -0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 273.31.

Avesoro Resources Company Profile (LON:ASO)

Avesoro Resources Inc explores for, develops, and operates gold assets in West Africa. The company primarily owns interests in the New Liberty gold mine located in Liberia; and Youga gold mine and Balogo satellite deposit in Burkina Faso. It also has an exploration stage gold project in Cameroon. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

