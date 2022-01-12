Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,735,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297,654 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 3.75% of Axonics worth $112,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AXNX. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Axonics in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in Axonics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Axonics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axonics by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axonics by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axonics stock opened at $57.60 on Wednesday. Axonics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.96 and a 12-month high of $79.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.83 and its 200 day moving average is $64.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -31.25 and a beta of 0.30.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. Axonics had a negative net margin of 47.08% and a negative return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $46.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axonics news, CMO John Woock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $302,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AXNX shares. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Axonics from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Axonics from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Axonics from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Axonics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axonics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.57.

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

