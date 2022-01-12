Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Holdings Raised by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,141 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OZK. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Bank OZK by 7.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank OZK in the 2nd quarter worth about $145,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Bank OZK by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Bank OZK by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 43,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 18,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Bank OZK by 123.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank OZK stock opened at $50.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Bank OZK has a 52-week low of $33.90 and a 52-week high of $51.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.92.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $273.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.05 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 46.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is 27.42%.

OZK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bank OZK from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

