Barclays PLC Buys 120,381 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,846,065 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,381 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.10% of HDFC Bank worth $134,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HDB. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 3.8% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in HDFC Bank by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 7,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 17.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HDB opened at $71.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $131.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.79. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $61.35 and a 52-week high of $84.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.58 and its 200-day moving average is $71.92.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 21.24%. As a group, research analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

