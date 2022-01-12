Barclays PLC Reduces Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Barclays PLC lessened its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,068,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,028 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.28% of Prudential Financial worth $112,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,855,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,932,077,000 after purchasing an additional 196,539 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,170,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $733,205,000 after purchasing an additional 371,796 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,481,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,718,000 after acquiring an additional 550,103 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,821,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,020,000 after acquiring an additional 99,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Prudential Financial by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,485,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PRU opened at $115.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.40 and its 200 day moving average is $106.13. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.27 and a 1 year high of $116.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.24 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.12%.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PRU shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.85.

In related news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $10,328,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Falzon sold 54,007 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $6,102,791.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,401 shares of company stock valued at $16,824,041 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

