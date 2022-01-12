Biffa (LON:BIFF) Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of Biffa plc (LON:BIFF) were up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 355.50 ($4.83) and last traded at GBX 351.50 ($4.77). Approximately 270,164 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 674,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 343.50 ($4.66).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BIFF shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 465 ($6.31) price objective on shares of Biffa in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Peel Hunt cut Biffa to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 430 ($5.84) to GBX 395 ($5.36) in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt cut Biffa to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 430 ($5.84) to GBX 395 ($5.36) in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

The stock has a market cap of £1.08 billion and a PE ratio of -43.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 363.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 359.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.60, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th were given a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%.

Biffa Company Profile (LON:BIFF)

Biffa plc provides waste management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Collections and Resources & Energy. It is involved in the collection, recycling, treatment, processing, and disposal of waste; and production of energy, as well as production and sale of recovered commodities, such as energies, papers, glasses, metals, and plastics.

