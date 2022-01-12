BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at Piper Sandler

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Piper Sandler from $83.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 107.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BIGC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays cut their target price on BigCommerce from $67.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on BigCommerce in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on BigCommerce from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, raised BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BigCommerce currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

BIGC stock opened at $33.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.24 and a beta of 0.88. BigCommerce has a fifty-two week low of $30.88 and a fifty-two week high of $96.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a current ratio of 9.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.41.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $59.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.84 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that BigCommerce will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $568,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total value of $547,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,450 shares of company stock worth $6,947,223. Insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIGC. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $271,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $730,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 68.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Recommended Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.