BinaryX (BNX) Price Reaches $37.81

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded up 20.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. In the last seven days, BinaryX has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. One BinaryX coin can now be purchased for about $37.81 or 0.00086648 BTC on popular exchanges. BinaryX has a total market cap of $76.48 million and approximately $42.44 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00011496 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006804 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.55 or 0.00507783 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001066 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 94% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BinaryX Coin Profile

BinaryX (BNX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,485,629 coins and its circulating supply is 2,022,898 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

BinaryX Coin Trading

