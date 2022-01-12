Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) Trading Down 0.3%

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN)’s stock price traded down 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$8.92 and last traded at C$8.92. 15,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 23,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.95.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James set a C$11.50 price objective on shares of Blackline Safety and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. raised shares of Blackline Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Blackline Safety from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.83.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market cap of C$484.79 million and a P/E ratio of -42.88.

In other news, insider DAK Capital Inc. purchased 49,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.90 per share, with a total value of C$340,165.07. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,334,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$85,104,498.18. Insiders have acquired a total of 53,300 shares of company stock valued at $366,796 over the last 90 days.

About Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN)

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

