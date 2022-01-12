BlackRock Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,571,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,110,051 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.99% of Carrier Global worth $3,135,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Carrier Global by 1.8% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 361,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,585,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares in the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 38.5% during the third quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 92,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after acquiring an additional 25,599 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Carrier Global by 39.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,577,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,475 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Carrier Global by 2.8% during the third quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 168,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,697,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Carrier Global by 6.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 270,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,012,000 after acquiring an additional 16,135 shares during the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $1,851,667.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global stock opened at $52.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.91. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $34.21 and a 52 week high of $58.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.90%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CARR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Vertical Research lowered Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.17.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

