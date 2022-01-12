Blow & Drive Interlock (OTCMKTS:BDIC) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Blow & Drive Interlock Co. (OTCMKTS:BDIC)’s share price rose 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. Approximately 6,138 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 35,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.23.

About Blow & Drive Interlock (OTCMKTS:BDIC)

Blow & Drive Interlock Corp. is a holding company, which has no business operations. The company was founded on July 2, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

