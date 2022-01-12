bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Director Sells $22,268.60 in Stock

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Director Nick Leschly sold 2,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $22,268.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ BLUE traded down $0.65 on Wednesday, hitting $8.92. 1,316,740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,275,319. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.16. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.12 and a 12 month high of $52.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.55.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $22.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.07 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,610.78% and a negative return on equity of 76.93%. bluebird bio’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.94) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLUE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on bluebird bio from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on bluebird bio from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on bluebird bio from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on bluebird bio from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on bluebird bio from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.63.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the third quarter worth $337,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the second quarter worth $306,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the second quarter worth $2,303,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 74.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,774,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,755,000 after acquiring an additional 755,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 15.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 5,464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

