bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Insider Sells $14,889.60 in Stock

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) insider Jason Cole sold 1,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $14,889.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of bluebird bio stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,316,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,319. bluebird bio, Inc. has a one year low of $8.12 and a one year high of $52.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.16. The firm has a market cap of $625.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.55.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.51). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 76.93% and a negative net margin of 1,610.78%. The business had revenue of $22.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.94) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLUE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of bluebird bio by 4.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in bluebird bio during the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in bluebird bio by 17.7% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in bluebird bio by 12.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in bluebird bio by 36.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 25,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on bluebird bio from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wedbush reduced their target price on bluebird bio from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on bluebird bio from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.63.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

