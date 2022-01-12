BOOM (BOOM) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $81,877.00

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. One BOOM coin can currently be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BOOM has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. BOOM has a market capitalization of $2.81 million and approximately $81,877.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005419 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00059998 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006594 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

BOOM Coin Profile

BOOM is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 967,122,091 coins and its circulating supply is 778,091,358 coins. BOOM’s official message board is medium.com/@theboomtoken . BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

Buying and Selling BOOM

