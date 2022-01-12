Brokerages Expect Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Will Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Meridian Bioscience’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.26. Meridian Bioscience reported earnings per share of $0.65 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will report full-year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Meridian Bioscience.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $76.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.40 million. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 22.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Meridian Bioscience from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

NASDAQ VIVO traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.69. 409,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,274. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Meridian Bioscience has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $30.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $897.20 million, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.41.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 44.9% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,063,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,694,000 after buying an additional 638,809 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 6.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,412,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,412,000 after buying an additional 480,066 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Meridian Bioscience during the second quarter worth $9,190,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 808.1% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 140,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after buying an additional 124,715 shares during the period. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 77.4% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 283,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,299,000 after buying an additional 123,937 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

