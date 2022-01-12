BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) Shares Up 6.2%

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) shot up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.53 and last traded at $33.82. 101,182 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 145,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.83.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.45 and a 200-day moving average of $33.87.

BYD Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BYDDF)

BYD Co Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture and sale of rechargeable batteries and photovoltaic business. It operates its business through four segments: Rechargeable Battery and Other Products; Mobile Handset Components and Assembly Service; Automobiles and Related Products; and Corporate and Others.

