Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its stake in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,662,912 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 71,939 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 4.18% of Calix worth $131,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CALX. Keebeck Alpha LP increased its holdings in shares of Calix by 3.0% in the third quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 7,090 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Calix by 128.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,184 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 23,686 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Calix in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,019,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Calix by 0.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,235 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Calix by 0.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Calix alerts:

NYSE:CALX opened at $57.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.09. Calix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.12 and a 12-month high of $80.95.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Calix had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 36.05%. The business had revenue of $172.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Calix, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Calix from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Calix from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Calix from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Calix from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.89.

In other news, EVP John Matthew Collins sold 829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $58,071.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Cory Sindelar sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $1,201,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 240,929 shares of company stock valued at $15,072,265. Corporate insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

About Calix

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

See Also: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.