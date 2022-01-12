Carl Zeiss Meditec (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) rose 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $189.53 and last traded at $185.16. Approximately 703 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $184.96.

CZMWY has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC upgraded Carl Zeiss Meditec from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Carl Zeiss Meditec alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.88.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. It operates through the Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery business segments. The Ophthalmic Devices segment includes intraocular lenses, surgical visualization solutions and medical laser and diagnostic systems.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.