Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) versus Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) Head-To-Head Analysis

Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) and Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Carrefour shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Carrefour has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dunelm Group has a beta of -0.61, meaning that its share price is 161% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Carrefour and Dunelm Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carrefour N/A N/A N/A Dunelm Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Carrefour and Dunelm Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carrefour 1 1 5 0 2.57 Dunelm Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

Dividends

Carrefour pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Dunelm Group pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Carrefour and Dunelm Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carrefour $82.41 billion 0.19 $732.21 million N/A N/A Dunelm Group $1.80 billion 2.09 $173.49 million N/A N/A

Carrefour has higher revenue and earnings than Dunelm Group.

Summary

Carrefour beats Dunelm Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carrefour

Carrefour SA engages in the provision of supermarkets and retail stores. Its activities include operation and management of hypermarkets; supermarkets; convenience stores; cash and carry stores; and both food and non-food e-commerce websites. The company was founded on July 11, 1959 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

About Dunelm Group

Dunelm Group Plc is a home wares retailer, which sells its products to customers through stores, over the internet and via a catalogue. The company products are sold under Dunelm, Dorma, Hotel, Spectrum, Fogarty, Tempur, Kenwood and Brabantia brands. It provides various house ware products, including bathroom ware, bedding, beds and mattresses, blinds, fabric and sewing, curtains, storage, rugs and doormats, pictures and mirrors, cushions and throws, lighting, laundry, duvets and pillows, home decor and furniture. The company was founded by William Adderley and Jean Adderley in 1979 and is headquartered in Charnwood, the United Kingdom.

