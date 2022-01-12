Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.63.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CPYYY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centrica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Centrica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of CPYYY opened at $4.01 on Wednesday. Centrica has a 52-week low of $2.48 and a 52-week high of $4.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Centrica Plc engages in the provision of energy supply and services. The company was founded on March 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom.

