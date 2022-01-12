Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $118.10.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CDAY. Mizuho increased their price target on Ceridian HCM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ceridian HCM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

In other news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $52,685,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.37, for a total transaction of $665,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 549,728 shares of company stock worth $58,659,092. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 20,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,292,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Ceridian HCM by 6.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 412,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,442,000 after purchasing an additional 26,450 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the third quarter worth $399,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 3rd quarter worth $892,000.

CDAY opened at $92.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.18 and a beta of 1.36. Ceridian HCM has a fifty-two week low of $78.20 and a fifty-two week high of $130.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.02 and a 200 day moving average of $108.77.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $257.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.72 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. Equities research analysts predict that Ceridian HCM will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

