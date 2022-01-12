Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 606,881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,567 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.21% of Cerner worth $42,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Cerner by 132.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 829,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,830,000 after purchasing an additional 472,277 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Cerner by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 68,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,114 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Cerner by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 128,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,015,000 after purchasing an additional 9,017 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Cerner by 138.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 998,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,006,000 after purchasing an additional 579,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its position in shares of Cerner by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $92.25. 28,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,940,067. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.72 and its 200 day moving average is $77.59. The company has a market capitalization of $27.14 billion, a PE ratio of 53.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.85. Cerner Co. has a 1-year low of $67.96 and a 1-year high of $93.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Cerner had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Cerner’s payout ratio is currently 62.79%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Cerner in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cerner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.64.

About Cerner

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

