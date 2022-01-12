China Railway Group (OTCMKTS:CRWOF) Trading Up 4.5%

China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOF)’s stock price was up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.57 and last traded at $0.57. Approximately 4,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 4,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.53.

About China Railway Group (OTCMKTS:CRWOF)

China Railway Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated construction company in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Macau. Its Infrastructure Construction segment constructs railways, highways, bridges, tunnels, metropolitan railways, buildings, irrigation works, hydroelectricity projects, ports, docks, airports, and other municipal works.

