CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,120 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $16,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,812,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,828,000 after buying an additional 79,676 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,530,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,177,000 after purchasing an additional 752,189 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,992,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317,476 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,445,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,948,000 after purchasing an additional 258,218 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,455,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,061,000 after purchasing an additional 438,293 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $143.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.51. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $125.27 and a 52-week high of $145.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.71.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 289.87% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.55%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $1,406,646.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KMB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.00.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.