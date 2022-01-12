Colibri Resource (CVE:CBI) Trading Up 5%

Colibri Resource Co. (CVE:CBI)’s share price was up 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 569,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 228% from the average daily volume of 173,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Separately, Fundamental Research lifted their target price on shares of Colibri Resource from C$0.17 to C$0.29 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

The company has a market cap of C$10.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.97, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.10.

Colibri Resource Corporation, a mineral exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, and other metal deposits. It holds a 100% in interest in its flagship property, the Evelyn gold project that covers an area of 506 hectares located in the State of Sonora, Mexico.

