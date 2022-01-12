Comcast (NYSE:CCZ) Trading 1% Higher

Comcast Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CCZ)’s stock price traded up 1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $64.11 and last traded at $64.11. 3,411 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 3,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.50.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.57.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.