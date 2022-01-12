Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,583.75 ($21.50).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,740 ($23.62) target price on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($24.43) target price on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,750 ($23.75) to GBX 1,800 ($24.43) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Get Compass Group alerts:

LON:CPG opened at GBX 1,708 ($23.18) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.10, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £30.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,576.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,530.79. Compass Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,283.50 ($17.42) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,728 ($23.46).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a GBX 14 ($0.19) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%.

In other Compass Group news, insider Palmer Brown sold 3,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,528 ($20.74), for a total transaction of £48,040.32 ($65,210.15).

About Compass Group

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.