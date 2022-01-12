Concierge Technologies (OTCMKTS:CNCG) Stock Price Up 16.7%

Concierge Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNCG) shares rose 16.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.50 and last traded at $3.50. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 3,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.84.

Concierge Technologies (OTCMKTS:CNCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter.

Concierge Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of financial services, food manufacturing, security systems, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: U.SA Investment Fund Management, U.SA Beauty Products, New Zealand Food Industry, and Canada Security Alarm Systems.

