CREDIT (CREDIT) Trading 18.8% Lower This Week

CREDIT (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded up 10.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. CREDIT has a market capitalization of $9,395.53 and $154,830.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CREDIT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, CREDIT has traded 18.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CREDIT alerts:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CREDIT Profile

CREDIT (CRYPTO:CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. The official website for CREDIT is terra-credit.com. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

Buying and Selling CREDIT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CREDIT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CREDIT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CREDIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CREDIT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.