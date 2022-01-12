Deep Yellow (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) Trading Up 2%

Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF)’s share price was up 2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.70 and last traded at $0.68. Approximately 51,800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 197,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.66.

Deep Yellow Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DYLLF)

Deep Yellow Ltd. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation and development of uranium properties. It focuses on the exploration and pre-development activities in Namibia and Africa. The firm holds interest in The Reptile, The Yellow Dune Joint Venture, and The Nova Joint Venture projects.

