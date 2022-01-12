DerivaDAO One Day Volume Reaches $1.05 Million (DDX)

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. DerivaDAO has a total market capitalization of $94.27 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DerivaDAO has traded 18.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DerivaDAO coin can now be purchased for $3.61 or 0.00008258 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00062215 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.13 or 0.00080309 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,354.50 or 0.07667996 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,715.25 or 0.99927857 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00069210 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00007306 BTC.

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official . The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DerivaDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DerivaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

