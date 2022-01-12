Dev Protocol Trading 2.6% Lower This Week (DEV)

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 12th. Dev Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.81 million and $77,158.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dev Protocol has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Dev Protocol coin can currently be bought for $1.62 or 0.00003701 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00012007 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004305 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005361 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00031166 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 76.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.11 or 0.00663149 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Dev Protocol Coin Profile

DEV is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dev Protocol is devprtcl.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Dev Protocol Coin Trading

