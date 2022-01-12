Dfyn Network Price Hits $0.20 on Exchanges (DFYN)

Dfyn Network (CURRENCY:DFYN) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. Over the last week, Dfyn Network has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dfyn Network has a market capitalization of $15.11 million and $987,367.00 worth of Dfyn Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dfyn Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000460 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Dfyn Network

Dfyn Network’s total supply is 249,599,675 coins and its circulating supply is 75,258,803 coins. Dfyn Network’s official Twitter account is @_DFyn

Dfyn Network Coin Trading

