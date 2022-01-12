dHedge DAO (DHT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $402,130.00

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. One dHedge DAO coin can currently be bought for about $0.66 or 0.00001508 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, dHedge DAO has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar. dHedge DAO has a market capitalization of $15.78 million and approximately $402,130.00 worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00005551 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00061416 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006772 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

dHedge DAO Coin Profile

DHT is a coin. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,914,676 coins. dHedge DAO’s official website is www.dhedge.org . dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode. With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process. “

Buying and Selling dHedge DAO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dHedge DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dHedge DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dHedge DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

