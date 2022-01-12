Diamond (DMD) One Day Volume Hits $14,415.00

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. One Diamond coin can currently be purchased for $1.95 or 0.00004452 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Diamond has a market cap of $7.12 million and $14,415.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Diamond has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Diamond Coin Profile

DMD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,657,005 coins. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

