DIC Asset AG (ETR:DIC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

DIC Asset AG (ETR:DIC) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €18.83 ($21.40).

DIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Warburg Research set a €23.65 ($26.88) target price on DIC Asset in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €19.50 ($22.16) target price on DIC Asset in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Baader Bank set a €19.00 ($21.59) price objective on DIC Asset in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($20.45) price objective on DIC Asset in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of ETR DIC opened at €15.18 ($17.25) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €15.10 and a 200 day moving average price of €15.16. DIC Asset has a 52 week low of €13.30 ($15.11) and a 52 week high of €16.84 ($19.14). The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.11.

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

