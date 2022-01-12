DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 22.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 444,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,524 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.23% of DocuSign worth $114,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in DocuSign by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in DocuSign by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its position in DocuSign by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in DocuSign by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.11, for a total transaction of $1,788,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 37,764 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total value of $5,607,198.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,247 shares of company stock worth $12,634,903 in the last three months. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $143.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $126.91 and a one year high of $314.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -249.52, a PEG ratio of 41.71 and a beta of 0.82.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $545.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. DocuSign’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

DOCU has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research cut DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on DocuSign from $389.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group cut DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wedbush cut DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.72.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

